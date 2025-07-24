While being proud of mother tongue, one should also respect other languages: Maha CM Fadnavis

New Delhi, July 24 Amid raging controversy over Marathi vs Hindi and attacks on non-Marathi speaking people in Mumbai and around, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that while being proud of one’s mother tongue, one should also respect other languages.

He added that language is an effective means of communication and a treasure trove of knowledge is available through this medium. He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Strategic and Defence Special Studies Center and Kusumagraj Marathi Language, Literature and Culture Studies Center at the Convention Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

CM Fadnavis expressed satisfaction over the start of the study of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's strategic vision and war strategy in a prestigious institution like JNU.

He added,”UNESCO has given the status of a World Heritage Site to 12 forts of Shivaji Maharaj as 'Maratha Military Landscape'. Shivaji Maharaj identified foreign threats by building impregnable forts in the Sahyadris, Western Ghats and the sea coast and inspired the Marathas to hoist their flag all over India. Shivaji Maharaj's war strategy is still appreciated all over the world. Every battle of Maharaj is an example of strategic power and Swarajya was established due to Shivaji Maharaj."

He remarked that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instilled a spirit of victory in the Marathi people. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Marathi the status of a classical language.

“Marathi is a very ancient language. The royal seal is also visible on the flag of our 'Navy' and the royal seal of Marathi has now been established in Delhi as well. Even today, Marathi literature and Marathi theatre are the best. The language that has also sustained theatre is Marathi. He also said that research on Marathi language should be done in all universities,” said the chief minister.

He further expressed that Marathi is a very ancient language. Its getting the status of a noble language is a moment of royal patronage and royal seal. He said that literature in Marathi language has enriched the country. The erection of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the JNU campus will inspire sacrifice and social service for the country.

He later told reporters that “our dispute is not Marathi and Hindi. But, along with Marathi, other Indian languages should also be accepted. It is natural to insist on Marathi language in Maharashtra it is not wrong".

He warned that beating up anyone over language will not be tolerated. “We have taken action before and if anyone tries to do so in the future, the government will take action,” he said.

Industry and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant said that the establishment of the Marathi Study Centre in JNU is a historic milestone, adding that a village of Marathi books will be created in Kashmir and Marathi Brihan Mandals will be created abroad. On this occasion, he stated that he will try to encourage students from Maharashtra to get admission in JNU by inviting them to the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan in Nashik.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Prof Shantishree Pandit highlighted the importance of Marathi literature, drama and poetry. Prof Pandit announced the national dialogue programme ' Sindhudurg Samvad ' and stated that 'NU is a leading university based on equality, quality and innovation. Referring to the efforts to promote the study of 50 Indian languages under the National Education Policy 2020, she appealed to encourage Marathi students to take admission in JNU.

