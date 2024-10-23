While giving Diwali gift, Haryana enhances dearness allowance of employees

Chandigarh, Oct 23 While giving a Diwali gift, the Haryana government has enhanced the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees and pensioners and family pensioners from 50 to 53 per cent.

This increase applies to those receiving pay and pension and family pension under the revised pay structure (7th Pay Commission), effective from July 1, an official statement said.

An official spokesperson on Wednesday said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a proposal in this regard.

He said the enhanced dearness allowance and dearness relief would be reflected in the October 2024 pay and pension disbursements. Arrears for July, August, and September will be paid in December.

The state government would incur an extra financial burden of Rs 498 crore on account of this revision of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also approved the proposal to allow enhanced dearness allowance at the rate of 53 per cent for IAS, IPS and IFS officers working with effect from July 1.

The government has decided that the pay, allowances and pensions to the employees and pensioners for October will be disbursed on October 30. This decision has been made in view of public holidays on account of Diwali and Haryana Day on October 31 and November 1.

The spokesperson said the Chief Minister has approved a proposal in this regard.

The spokesman said instructions have been issued to all Administrative Secretaries, heads of the departments and pension disbursing agencies to ensure smooth implementation.

In the newly formed state government, the Chief Minister has kept key portfolios, including Home, Finance, and Excise and Taxation with him.

The Chief Minister also kept Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D), Personnel & Training and Law and Legislative departments with him.

Saini on Sunday reviewed development projects at a meeting here with officials from the Urban Local Bodies and Development and Panchayats Departments.

It was decided that the Chief Minister will personally review development projects by meeting with all Municipal Corporation Commissioners in Chandigarh on October 24 at 9 a.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor