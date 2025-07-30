While Oppn trying to mislead public, PM Modi gave clear reply: JD(U) on LS 'Op Sindoor' debate

New Delhi, July 30 JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor', accusing the Opposition of misleading the public on sensitive foreign policy matters.

Speaking to IANS he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong and clear response to the Opposition's questions. The Opposition was continuously attacking the Centre on issues related to US President Trump’s role, mediation, and the trade deal. The Opposition leaders were trying to mislead the public, but yesterday, in clear and unambiguous terms, PM Modi clarified India’s stand on the trade deal, stating that no such agreement had taken place. Regarding the question of American mediation, he completely rejected it.”

During the fiery session on Tuesday, PM Modi lauded the Armed Forces for their swift retaliation through 'Operation Sindoor', following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Emphasising India’s hardened stance against terrorism, he said, “This is the new normal.” His speech directly addressed Opposition queries around international involvement and strategic decisions, making it clear that India's actions were sovereign and uncompromised.

In addition, Rajeev Ranjan hailed the Bihar government’s decision to increase the honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers, calling it a "historic decision."

“CM Nitish Kumar has taken care of every section of society and ensured their well-being. This move will bring prosperity to their lives. The situation before 2005 was extremely poor. Today, the health infrastructure has completely transformed,” he said.

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the honorarium for ASHA workers would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month, and Mamta workers will now receive Rs 600 per delivery, up from Rs 300 previously.

The decision is aimed at boosting rural health services and recognising the contribution of frontline workers who serve critical maternal and child healthcare roles in government health programs.

