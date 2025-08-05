Who can be a bigger patriot than him: Former Raj CM Gehlot defends LoP Gandhi

Jaipur, Aug 5 Following the Supreme Court's curt remarks on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding Chinese intrusion in India, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has come out in strong support of the Congress leader.

Gehlot asserted that LoP Gandhi did not share any confidential information and that all details cited were already available in the public domain.

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, “Rahul Gandhi has not shared any classified data. Information about Chinese intrusion and the Galwan clash, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, is already accessible through the Internet and reliable media sources. Reports of China occupying around 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory are widely documented.”

“Even the BJP-led central government has officially acknowledged the martyrdom of our soldiers during Chinese aggression. Rahul Gandhi’s statement was an appeal to the government for appropriate action," Gehlot said.

"Who can be a bigger patriot than Rahul Gandhi? Information about Chinese intrusion is available on the Internet, he did not share any confidential information.

"Sonam Wangchuk, a famous social activist of Ladakh, has also been expressing concern about Chinese intrusion from time to time.

"The BJP government at the Center has also accepted the martyrdom of our soldiers in Chinese aggression. Rahul Gandhi's statement was in the form of an appeal to the government to take appropriate action on this issue.

"Since it was a burning issue at that time, the government itself should have come forward and discussed this topic in Parliament so that the country could be taken into confidence, but this did not happen," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi's grandmother and father sacrificed for the country, who comes as a bigger patriot than them?" Gehlot wrote.

"The biggest form of patriotism is to sacrifice your life for the country. Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi and his grandmother Indira Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the sake of India. Rahul Gandhi did the work of putting the problems of the common people of the country in front of the government by marching for around 4,000 kilometres. Who can be a bigger patriot than him," he questioned.

