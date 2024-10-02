WHO chief praises PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Mission's 10th anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 2 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commended the efforts of the government on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He highlighted the significant strides made in achieving sustainable development goals through this transformative initiative, which mobilises communities to promote a cleaner and healthier nation.

Affectionately introducing himself as "Tulsi Bhai", the WHO Director-General remarked, "I am honoured to help you celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, it shows how strong political commitment can drive transformative change toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."

He further added that the Indian government made sanitation and hygiene national priorities by mobilising resources, engaging communities and igniting a movement to eliminate open defecation and promote a cleaner, healthier nation.

Commending the Swachh Bharat Mission for its focus on equity, local engagement, accountability and sustainability Tedros Adhanom stated, "It prioritised basic sanitation in rural and underserved areas, mobilised local leaders and used data to track progress."

"Initiatives like these deliver huge benefits for public health, improve sanitation, and save lives by significantly reducing the burden of diseases such as diarrhoea and malnutrition," he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Swachh Bharat initiative to long-term well-being and socio-economic development in communities across India.

The WHO chief also commented on the Ayushman Bharat national health protection scheme, saying, "Alongside the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, this initiative demonstrates your excellencies' commitment to improving the health and well-being of India's huge population."

The WHO chief concluded expressing his thanks to India. "Thank you for your leadership and may your achievement be an inspiration for the world," he remarked.

Initiated in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachh Bharat Mission targeted to make India Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Marking the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day paid tribute to India’s founding father. Taking this to his social media X, PM Modi remarked, “Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor