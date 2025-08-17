Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA’s Vice Presidential Pick, and What’s His Journey from RSS Roots to Raj Bhavan?

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday declared Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the Vice Presidential election. The decision followed a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary board, attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Vice Presidential polls are scheduled for September 9, with August 21 as the deadline for filing nominations and August 22 fixed for scrutiny, according to the Election Commission.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, widely known as CP Radhakrishnan, was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Before taking charge in Mumbai, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years, according to the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan website. Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He began his public life early, joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and becoming a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

Radhakrishnan’s political journey within the BJP has been equally significant. Between 2004 and 2007, he served as the Tamil Nadu State President of the party, building grassroots support and expanding the BJP’s presence in the southern state. His leadership roles within both the party and gubernatorial positions have highlighted his steady rise in national politics.

Beyond politics, Radhakrishnan has maintained a deep interest in sports and physical fitness. A college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner, he has also actively enjoyed cricket and volleyball. His well-rounded profile—spanning politics, governance, and athletics—now places him at the center of national attention as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidency.