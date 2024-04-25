Who Is ‘Google Golden Baba’? All You Need To Know About Manoj Sengar

Manoj Sengar, a resident of Kanpur, has earned the moniker 'Google Golden Baba' due to his penchant for adorning himself with approximately four kilograms of gold daily. He attributes his extravagant gold attire to divine guidance, claiming he never bothers to weigh the gold he wears.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sengar gained attention by commissioning a gold-plated mask for himself, becoming a notable figure in the community. Additionally, he once sported silver shoes weighing 4.5 kilograms. However, he has vowed not to wear them until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ascends to the position of Prime Minister.

The infatuation of Google Golden Baba with gold has frequently landed him in trouble. He has faced numerous attacks and received threats on multiple occasions due to his conspicuous display of wealth. Constantly adorned in gold, he remains a prime target for criminals and miscreants, resulting in persistent challenges and security concerns for him.

Golden Baba grabbed headlines when he commissioned a gold mask worth approximately Rs 5 lakh for himself during the pandemic. Known for his love for jewelry, he is often likened to the 'Bappi Lahiri of Kanpur'. Sporting around two kilograms of gold daily, he also carries a revolver encased in silver.

Sengar rose to prominence a decade ago when he made a striking entrance to court adorned in jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. About four years ago, he narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping, and since then, he has been the target of threats.

