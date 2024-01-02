Who is Kalpana Soren, who might replace husband Hemant Soren as J'Khand CM?

Ranchi, Jan 2 With speculation suggesting that Hemant Soren might resign as Jharkhand Chief Minister if he is arrested in connection with the land scam case, his wife Kalpana Soren's name has been doing rounds in the political corridors of the state on the possibility of taking charge as the new CM.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, an MLA of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has resigned, reportedly to pave the way for Soren's wife to contest elections.

Hemant Soren, who is facing charges in the land scam case in Ranchi, has reportedly not replied to ED’s seventh and last summon till the deadline of December 31, 2023.

The ED can now seek a warrant from the court for the arrest of Soren, citing non-cooperation in the investigation.

Kalpana Soren is known for maintaining a distance from matters related to politics. However, in the current circumstances, her name is being widely discussed for the position of next chief minister of Jharkhand.

Kalpana Soren has been seen accompanying her husband during several programmes.

Recently, she was seen on stage during a function organised to mark the JMM-led state government's fourth year in office.

Years ago, when mediapersons asked her about the possibilities of joining politics, Kalpana Soren had said she was busy handling the domestic responsibilities. "I am happy doing that," she had said.

Kalpana Soren is a native of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Like her husband Hemant Soren, she is also from the Santhali Adivasi community.

President Droupadi Murmu also hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. Her father, Ampa Murmu, was a Captain in the Indian Army.

In an interview last year, Kalpana Soren said that she was born in Punjab's Kapurthala in 1976 where her father was then posted.

She has two children, and also runs a school in Ranchi's Bariyatu area.

She holds M.Tech and MBA degrees.

Her father had once said in an interview that his daughter is capable of handling any major responsibility should there be a need.

However, even as Kalpana Soren has been involved in several programmes related to women's welfare and women empowerment, she has not spoken yet on any political matter.

