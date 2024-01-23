Who is Karpoori Thakur? All You Need to Know About Ex-Bihar CM Conferred with Bharat Ratna Posthumously

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur on Tuesday, January 23. The Bharat Ratna stands as the highest civilian award in India, recognizing Thakur's significant contributions to the nation. Known as "Jan Nayak," Thakur served as the Chief Minister of Bihar twice, from December 1970 to June 1971 and later from December 1977 to April 1979.

About Karpoori Thakur

Born on January 24, 1924, Thakur actively participated in India's freedom struggle before venturing into electoral politics. As a socialist leader, he held a close association with Jaya Prakash Narayan. His political journey marked a commitment to social justice and the welfare of the masses.

Early Life and Freedom Struggle

Karpoori Thakur hailed from Pitaunjhia (now Karpuri Gram) village in Samastipur district, Bihar. During his college years, he engaged in student politics and left college to join the Quit India movement, facing imprisonment for 26 months.

Educational and Political Career

After India gained independence in 1947, Thakur worked as a teacher. He entered politics and was elected to the Bihar assembly in 1952 as a Socialist Party candidate. His roles included serving as the Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Notably, he removed English as a compulsory subject for the matriculation curriculum during his tenure as the Education Minister.

Chief Ministerial Stints

Thakur assumed the role of Bihar's Chief Minister for the first time on December 22, 1970, serving until June 2, 1971. In 1977, under the Janata Party, he became Chief Minister for a second term until April 21, 1979. His administration left a lasting impact, particularly with the total prohibition of alcohol in Bihar.

Champion of the Poor and Backward Classes

A dedicated advocate for the underprivileged, Thakur introduced reservations for backward classes in government jobs in 1978. This move played a pivotal role in shaping the political careers of prominent leaders from Bihar, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Ram Vilas Paswan.