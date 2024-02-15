Who is Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Assembly’s new Speaker in Nitish govt

Patna, Feb 15 Nand Kishore Yadav, the BJP MLA from Patna Sahib, was elected as the new Speaker of Bihar Assembly on Thursday.

Yadav was the one who on January 28 brought the no-confidence motion against Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the then Speaker of the Bihar Assembly soon after the NDA government came into power in the state. Choudhary was defeated after 125 votes were cast against him while he got only 112 votes.

Nand Kishore Yadav filed the nomination for the post of Speaker on February 13. He was associated with the Jan Sangh in 1969 as a Swayamsewak and was an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1971.

Yadav served a jail term of 15 months during the JP movement from 1974 to 1976. He was elected as a municipal councilor of Patna in 1978, became deputy mayor in 1982, and mayor of Patna in 1983.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1995 on a BJP ticket and has been registering wins since then from Patna Sahib Assembly seat. He also held various posts, including BJP state president, road construction minister and tourism minister in earlier Nitish Kumar governments.

