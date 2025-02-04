Who is Poonam Gupta, the First Person to Marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan On February 12

In a groundbreaking event, Poonam Gupta, an Assistant Commandant with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is set to become the first individual to marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India. The wedding, scheduled for February 12, 2025, will take place at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex within the presidential estate, marking an unprecedented moment in the venue’s history.

Currently serving as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Poonam Gupta has earned widespread admiration for her exceptional dedication to duty. She led an all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day parade, exemplifying strong leadership and commitment to public service. Her fiancé, Avnish Kumar, also an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony will be officiated by President Droupadi Murmu herself.

Hailing from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Gupta has a remarkable academic background. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, a master's degree in English Literature, and a Bachelor of Education (BEd) from Jiwaji University in Gwalior. Gupta’s determination is reflected in her impressive rank of 81st in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam. Prior to her current role, she served in challenging regions such as the Naxal-affected areas of Bihar. Additionally, she is active on social media, where she shares insights from her professional life, motivating many young women and aspiring officers to pursue their goals.

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family and friends. Given the prominence of the location, all attendees will undergo stringent security checks. While many have applauded the decision, seeing it as a heartfelt gesture that honors the service of CRPF officers, others have raised concerns regarding the appropriateness of hosting personal events in such a significant national venue.