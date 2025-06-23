Who Is Prakash Shah? Mukesh Ambani’s Close Aide Becomes Monk After Quitting Rs 75 Crore Job

Prakash Shah, a key associate of Mukesh Ambani and former Vice President of Reliance Industries, has retired and taken spiritual initiation. Known as Ambani’s right-hand man, Shah's last salary was Rs 75 crore at the time of his retirement. Shah retired at the age of 63 and became a Jain Monk along with his wife, Naina Shah, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti 2025. Although he had planned to take initiation earlier, the decision was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initiation is a spiritual process where one renounces worldly life to pursue the path of moksha (liberation).

Who Is Prakash Shah?

An alumnus of IIT-Bombay with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Shah’s wife Naina is a commerce graduate. The couple has two children—one of whom had already taken initiation a few years ago, while the other is married and has a child.

During his tenure at Reliance, Shah led several major projects, including the Jamnagar Petcoke Gasification Project and Petcoke Marketing. Media reports state that his annual salary at the time of retirement was Rs 75 crore.

After initiation, individuals give up all material possessions, wear only white clothes, walk barefoot, and live on alms. Prakash Shah, who achieved immense success in the corporate world, has now embraced the path of spiritual peace and renunciation.