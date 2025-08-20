Who is Rajesh Khimji Sakariya? Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday morning, August 20, during a public event, resulting in a head injury. Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police has been informed about the attack. The accused has been identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Khimji Sakariya from Gujarat's Rajkot district.

The accused was immediately apprehended by local police from the scene and he is currently in police custody at Civil Lines Police Station for further interrogation. An eyewitness claimed that the man first handed over documents to the Delhi CM before suddenly laughing at her.

According to the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the incident occurred at around 8 AM, the attacker grabbed Gupta's hand forcefully, resulting in her losing her balance and hitting her head on the table. The Chief Minister was taken for a medical check-up.

The family of the accused in the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leaves for the police station for questioning, accompanied by the police. An eyewitness, when shown the picture of the suspected attacker in the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai, said, "Yes, this is the same person. His age must be around 35–40 years."

However, Delhi Police sources quoted by IANS offered another version, saying a heavy object was thrown at Gupta, which caused her to fall. According to reports, he was carrying court related documents regarding his relatives who are lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. However, an official confirmation from the police is still awaited.

Accused Rajesh Khimji's neighbour, Sureshbhai, said, "I have known him for the last 5-6 years. He is a simple and generous man who has a love for animals."