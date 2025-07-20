'Who is responsible for bloodshed?', Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, July 20 Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack at the government over April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning the security failure and accusing the government of prioritising politics and diplomacy over national security.

In an interview with Saamana, Thackeray said, “The Pahalgam attack was shocking and enraging. We were told that normalcy had returned to Kashmir. Then how did this attack even happen?”

Thackeray, who has supported the abrogation of Article 370, expressed disappointment that the ground situation in Kashmir remains volatile despite tall claims. “Tourism had resumed, but security was neglected. You can’t treat a formerly disturbed region as if everything is 'all well' and lower your guard,” he said.

Referring to the killing of 26 people in the attack, he asked, “Twenty-six women lost their sindoor. Who is responsible for wiping away the dignity of our mothers and sisters?”

He also raised concerns over how terrorists managed to infiltrate deep into Indian territory. “Even three months after the attack, the terrorists haven’t been traced. First, their photos were released, then dismissed. They came, attacked, and vanished. Where did they go?”

Thackeray further questioned the government’s silence after repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he had intervened to stop a potential India-Pakistan war. “Trump has said 27 times that he prevented a war. Why is our ‘56-inch chest’ Prime Minister silent on that?” he asked.

Taking a swipe at the “Operation Sindoor” campaign that followed the attack, Thackeray said the military’s valor was politicised. “Our army crossed the border, but why were they pulled back? What made the government retreat?” he asked, calling it a “mystery.”

He also took a dig at the BJP’s internal age policy, questioning whether Prime Minister Modi will retire at 75. “They honoured PM Modi with a 75-year shawl. They had forced leaders like Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to step down at 75. Will Modi follow his own rule?”

Thackeray further accused BJP of splitting his party.

“There was a clear attempt to break, steal, and destroy Shiv Sena. Those in power aren’t even willing to respect the Constitution anymore,” he said.

