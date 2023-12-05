Who is Rohit Godara, who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder?

Jaipur, Dec 5 Gangster Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday

In a Facebook post in Hindi, he said: "Ram Ram to all the brothers I am Rohit Godara Kapurisar, Goldie Brar. Brothers, today Sukhdev Gogamedi was murdered. We take full responsibility for this. We have got this murder done.

"Brothers, I want to tell you that he used to cooperate with our enemies and used to strengthen them. As far as enemies are concerned, they should keep their bier ready at the doorstep of their house and will meet him soon too."

Godara, who took responsibility for the murder of Gogamedi, is a henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and police have declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Godara, who lived in Bikaner, fled the country in 2022 by getting a passport made in a fake name.

He was reportedly also the main accused in the murder case of Bhinvraj Saran in Sardarshahr, Churu in 2019. Godara had also taken responsibility for the murder of gangster Raju Theth.

Gogamedi, associated with the Shri Rajput Karni Sena for a long time after it was set up in 2006 by Lokendra Singh Kalvi, was made its President after it split in 2008 when its President Ajeet Singh Mamdoli left and formed his Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Samiti. However, later there was a dispute between Kalvi and Gogamedi and the latter was removed.

Gogamedi then formed the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

Local people said that Gogamedi had received threats several times in the past and had complained to the police that his life was in danger. When Gogamedi's wife went to the temple in the colony for worship, private gunmen used to accompany her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor