Who Is Vivek Bindra? All You Need To Know About the Motivational Speaker Booked for Domestic Violence

The Noida Police have registered a case against prominent entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra, accusing him of assaulting his wife, Yanika Bindra. The incident reportedly occurred just eight days after their wedding on December 6. The case, filed at Noida Sector 126 police station on December 14, involves charges under Sections 323, 504, 427, and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint by Yanika's brother, Vaibhav.

According to reports, Vaibhav alleged that an argument between Vivek Bindra and his mother escalated into a physical altercation when Yanika intervened. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Vivek Bindra, the CEO and founder of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL), is a widely recognized figure, boasting a YouTube channel with 21.4 million followers and 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Known for setting numerous world records for hosting the largest webinars on diverse topics, Bindra has recently been embroiled in a public dispute with fellow motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.

The recent clash between Bindra and Maheshwari centres around allegations of a business course scam. Maheshwari's video titled "Big Scam Exposed" went viral, featuring students claiming financial deception in the context of business courses, leading to speculation about Bindra's involvement. In response, Bindra released a video suggesting that Maheshwari's team should have investigated both sides before making allegations.

The allegations against Vivek Bindra involve locking Yanika in a room, subjecting her to verbal abuse, and physically assaulting her, resulting in injuries. Yanika, currently receiving treatment at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi, reportedly suffered hearing impairment due to the assault on her ears. The complaint further alleges that Vivek broke his wife's phone during the altercation.

The Noida Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, with officials stating that appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings. The unfolding events cast a shadow over Vivek Bindra's public image, raising questions about the potential impact on his professional standing as the investigation progresses.