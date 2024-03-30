Who said I am quitting, asks SS(UBT)’s LoP Ambadas Danve

Mumbai, March 30 The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, on Saturday categorically dismissed speculation that he was planning to switch sides to the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons, he pointedly asked, “Who has told you that I am leaving the party? Have some officials from the SS(UBT) or BJP or any other party given you such information? I have not got any offer from the Mahayuti.

“I am firmly with (former Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray Sahib. I am a soldier of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.”

In the last three days there has been intense rumour-mongering that after being denied a ticket by the party for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) LS constituency, Ambadas Danve could be headed either to the BJP or its ruling ally Shiv Sena.

The SS(UBT) settled for the former two-time MLA and four-term MP Chandrakant Khaire amid murmurs that Ambadas Danve was seething at being sidelined and intending to rebel.

“All this is just gossip… I have no differences with Khaire… I have already started working for the SS(UBT) in the constituency under his leadership. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is very strong in Marathwada region and the (ruling) Mahayuti will not bag a single seat there,” asserted Ambadas Danve.

He also posted a photograph of Uddhav Thackeray with a telling caption: “No more pleas, there will be war”, fuelling more speculation, which he quelled later.

