Who Was Abhishek Varun? Missing Patna Bank Manager Found Dead in Well in Beur; Probe Launched

The body of ICICI Lombard Bank manager Abhishek Varun has been recovered from a well under the Beur police station area of Bihar's Patna. The police have also recovered scooty and his slippers have also been found from the field, which confirms his identity. He was working as a manager in ICICI Lombard's branch in the Kankarbagh area of Patna.

DSP Phulwari, Sushil Kumar said, "On 13th July, he attended a party and left the venue around 10 pm on a two-wheeler. In his last call with his family, he mentioned that the two-wheeler had fallen on him and there were walls surrounding him. A missing persons case was registered. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident."

The police have retrieved CCTV footage of the day of the incident, in which Abhishek is seen going alone on a scooty at 10.48 pm. In the footage, he is seen in an inebriated state. However, the police is still investigating every angle of this incident.

According to the information, Abhishek was a resident of the Kankarbagh area. On Sunday night, he went to a party with the family in the Ramakrishna Nagar area. At 10 pm, his wife and children returned home, but Abhishek stayed back. At around 3 am, he called his wife and said that I had an accident. Since then, his mobile has also been switched off.

"The police are investigating from every angle. In CCTV footage, he was seen driving the two-wheeler alone, and no one was following him. In his last call to his family, he said that he had been in an accident. It appears that he, along with the two-wheeler, fell into the well. His slippers and handkerchief were found 100 meters away from here. I appeal to all not to spread any rumours," ASP Patna Sadar.

The family began searching for him early the next morning, checking nearby hospitals and along the bypass area, but nothing was found. A missing person’s complaint was filed at the Kankarbagh police station under FIR number 642/25 in Abhishek’s name, and an investigation was launched.