"Whoever speaks against the Centre will be crushed," says CM Baghel on IT survey at BBC offices

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the Income Tax survey at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

Addressing media persons in Raipur on Tuesday Baghel said, "Whoever speaks against the central government will be crushed. If the Congress party raises its voice, action is taken against them. If the regional parties raise their voice, action is taken against them. We went to Assam for the election campaign, went to Uttar Pradesh, whenever Congress went to other states to campaign, IT, ED and DRI raids were conducted in Chhattisgarh."

"Now if the BBC has done something then by taking action against them, it is a message being given to the entire media house that you (media houses) cannot speak against us (Central government). BBC, which is an international and established media house, the Prime Minister himself used to say if BBC says that it is right. Now you are conducting the IT raid against them (BBC) too. It means that the central government is giving a message that there is no democracy and whoever raises voice against us will be treated like this," the chief minister said.

He further said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had only asked about what relation between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, how many times they have travelled in the same plane. He asked only these questions, now it has been expunged from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's question has also been deleted. Now, the government is giving notice, on how you can ask questions against us (Central government)."

Besides, when asked about Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans to take out a padyatra in the state and spread knowledge of Shastras, CM Baghel said, "Why did the Vishwa Hindu Parishad not do such a padyatra even once during 15 years of BJP-rule in the state. Today, they are doing this ...all the subsidiary organisations of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) are being activated because BJP is also their subsidiary organisation. And so far no organisation has been successful."

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad is coming, so it is a good thing that they should visit the temple of Kaushalya Mata, Shivrinarayan, visit Gauthan (cowshed) and see the service we are offering to cows. We have also installed the idol of Lord Ram in Rajim and in Shivrinarayan. We have now done Bhoomi Pujan in Champaran, they should visit and see that too."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor