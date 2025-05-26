Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied to in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Bhuj, May 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a fresh warning to India’s adversaries on Monday, stating that anyone who tries to bleed India or shed the blood of its citizens will be replied in the same language.

Addressing a large public gathering in Gujarat’s Bhuj, PM Modi said that Indian strikes code-named Operation Sindoor have sent a clear message to Pakistan that any of its provocation will be met with an overwhelming force and also stated that India’s retaliation sent its ‘airbases in ICU’, following which it pleaded for truce.

He also slammed Pakistan for its brazen support and shielding of terror.

“India believes in tourism — a force that brings people together. But there are nations like Pakistan that treat terrorism as their form of tourism — a grave threat to global peace and security. Our policy is crystal clear: zero tolerance for terrorism. Operation Sindoor has reinforced this commitment with unwavering clarity,” PM Modi thundered at the public rally.

“Whoever tries to shed the blood of Indians will be answered in his own language. Those who challenge India’s sovereignty will face the consequences, without exception,” he asserted further.

He said that Operation Sindoor is more than a military campaign; it is a mission to defend humanity and eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

PM Modi told the crowd that Pakistan was given 15 days to take action against terror dens operating from its soil, but it didn’t do anything. It was then that the Armed Forces were given a free hand in dealing with a terror-sponsoring nation.

PM Modi also said that Pakistan made the mistake of attacking Kutch with drones after Operation Sindoor and got the taste of ‘nari shakti’, as displayed during the 1971 India-Pak war.

“They forgot that this is the land where, in the 1971 war, our brave Nari Shakti built an airstrip in just 72 hours. We targeted only the terrorist camps with precision. But they attacked our civilians — a cowardly act. In retaliation, our jawans struck back with such force that their airbases were left in ICU. And the result? They came pleading for peace,” PM Modi said.

