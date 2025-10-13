Whosoever tried to ban RSS has been destroyed: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal slams Priyank Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 13 Reacting to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s demand to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities on government premises, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday said that anyone who has tried to ban the RSS has faced complete destruction.

This response comes after Kharge wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 4, urging a ban on RSS shakhas being conducted in government and government-aided schools and public grounds. In his letter, Kharge alleged that these shakhas promote slogans and ideologies that instill negative thoughts in the minds of children and youth, and that such activities go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “Whoever tried to ban the RSS has been completely destroyed. This shows how low the Congress has stooped. The destruction of Congress is now certain. RSS is the world’s largest social service organisation. No one can stop its growth.”

Separately, reacting to social media remarks by Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM President, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha regarding the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Khandelwal dismissed any controversy.

“There is nothing to it. These are just media speculations. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA is united and will contest the Bihar elections with full strength. We will form the government with a decisive majority,” he said.

Jitan Ram Manjhi also expressed satisfaction over the seat-sharing deal.

“In 2024 Parliamentary elections, we were given one seat, and we were happy. Now, we have been given six seats. We fully respect the leadership’s decision,” Manjhi said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently announced its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 2025. Both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats, while HAM and RLM will contest six seats each.

