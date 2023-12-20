Why BJP MP who facilitated intruders' entry into Parliament not questioned yet: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 20 Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Central government over December 13 Parliament security breach, saying even after a week BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned despite them being charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA.

Slamming the government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it."

"But why is it that even after 7 days the BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned? This is a very bizarre situation as the intruders themselves have been charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA," he said.

He also said that meanwhile, "142 INDIA MPs have been suspended for making the basic, straightforward and fully legitimate demand of a statement by the Home Minister in Parliament on the December 13 incidents".

On Tuesday, 49 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session.

On Monday, 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended. On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were also suspended.

The Opposition Bloc has been demanding for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament Security breach and revocation of suspension of MPs suspended on December 18 and 14.

