Why did bus catch fire? Probe company also: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 15 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a thorough investigation into the horrific bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway that claimed the lives of 20 passengers and left several others critically injured.

Speaking to the media following the tragedy, Gehlot expressed deep sorrow and demanded accountability from the bus manufacturer and authorities. “A very bad accident has occurred,” said Gehlot.

“Twenty people have died, people are on ventilators, 70% have burns — this is a very sad incident,” he said.

The air-conditioned sleeper bus caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses reported flames engulfing the vehicle within minutes, with many passengers jumping out of windows to escape. The bus had reportedly been purchased only days earlier.

“I think this is also a matter of investigation. Why did the bus catch fire? That should be looked into,” Gehlot said.

“I have been informed that the bus was purchased only ten days ago, so I don’t know if there is any technical fault. At such a time, no negligence should be committed,” he said.

According to preliminary information, the cause may have been a 'short circuit', but officials have not confirmed this.

The vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames within minutes, and several bodies were charred beyond recognition. “A proper complaint should be filed with the company,” said Gehlot. “The bus had left normally, there was no accident — so why did this happen? If there was a technical fault and a fire broke out, the company must be held responsible.”

He also mentioned reports that the automatic door-locking system may have failed during the fire, possibly trapping passengers inside. “I heard that the doors locked as soon as the fire broke out. We don’t know the truth, but the government should speak to the company and get it investigated,” he urged.

Gehlot extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. “We can only pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. Those who are currently suffering in hospital -- they should get well soon. It’s a big accident, and very painful. May God give strength to the families to bear this loss.”

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage and concern over passenger safety in long-distance private buses, especially newly purchased vehicles. DNA testing is underway to identify many of the deceased, whose bodies were severely charred.

