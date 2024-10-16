Why did MUDA chairman resign, if there is no scam: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 16 Commenting on the development of resignation by the Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman amid the controversy, Karnataka BJP on Wednesday questioned why he resigned if there was no scam.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that, the current MUDA chairman K. Marigowda has tendered resignation now. “The Congress party will have to answer if no illegality had taken place why did he have to resign at this stage,” he asked

He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the main accused in the MUDA scam involving illegal allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

“The Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the matter currently. The CM's wife had returned the allotted sites to the MUDA,” he said.

Marigowda, a close associate of Siddaramaiah had resigned from his post citing health reasons and claimed that there was no pressure from the CM or from the party to quit the post.

Ashoka further demanded that Congress provide a clear explanation in this regard.

Ashoka referring to allegations that funds from the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation were used for elections in Ballari, as found by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The ED has given documents to prove this. If former minister and Congress MLA B. Nagendra was innocent, why did he resign? And why hasn’t Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned yet,” he said.

Ashoka also criticised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of tarnishing India's image abroad and having tea discussions with anti-national elements.

He further alleged that it was the Congress that earned Bengaluru the unfortunate title of "Garbage City."

Regarding Congress’s criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Ashoka said that everyone has rejected their claims.

He noted that Congress supports EVMs when they win but criticises them when they lose.

He sarcastically suggested that Congress should also explain how much the EVM battery was drained when they won and urged Congress to stop blaming the EVMs and accept their defeat.

