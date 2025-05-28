Why did Rajiv Gandhi approach US for help in facilitating talks with Pakistan, questions Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, May 28 BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has once again targeted the Congress party and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over attempts to involve the United States in facilitating talks with Pakistan, which, he said, ran against the spirit of the Shimla Agreement.

Dubey shared a letter from former US President Ronald Reagan addressed to Rajiv Gandhi, suggesting that the then Indian Prime Minister had sought American involvement in negotiations with Pakistan.

“Being a Gandhi is not easy,” Dubey wrote, posting the letter on social media. “This letter is a response from U.S. President Ronald Reagan to Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. As per the 1972 Shimla Agreement, all disputes between India and Pakistan were to be resolved bilaterally, without any third-party mediation. Why then did Rajiv Gandhi approach the United States for help in facilitating talks with Pakistan?”

Citing excerpts from the letter, Dubey pointed to Reagan’s remarks that reflect US interest in promoting regional peace and its willingness to assist both India and Pakistan in avoiding future tensions.

A part of Reagan’s letter reads: “Mr Prime Minister, we strongly support all efforts which help ensure peace and security in South Asia… To help prevent similar unfortunate misunderstandings in the future, we have provided some background on procedures in effect between Eastern and Western Europe. We are offering both your government and that of Pakistan additional information that may help alleviate future tensions.”

The letter also acknowledges Rajiv Gandhi’s proposal to involve American drug liaison agents in Indo-Pakistani narcotics consultations.

“I was particularly interested in the proposal in your letter of January 7 that American drug liaison agents be associated with your bilateral narcotics consultations… I assure you we will be happy to assist in whatever ways you and the Government of Pakistan find helpful,” Reagan wrote.

Dubey’s remarks came amid the BJP’s narrative questioning the Congress party’s historical foreign policy decisions, particularly those related to national security and diplomacy.

Dubey had earlier shared a declassified 1963 telegram from the US State Department alleging that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were responsible for decisions that led to territorial concessions to Pakistan.

“Iron Lady Indira Gandhi. Despite opposition from the then Defense Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw, India itself halted the 1971 war under American pressure. Babu Jagjivan Ram wanted the war to continue until the part of Kashmir forcibly occupied by Pakistan was reclaimed, but the fear of the Iron Lady and the terror of China prevented this. Was it more beneficial for India to reclaim its land and the Kartarpur Gurdwara or to create Bangladesh?” he had said.

