Why do Gandhi's fear Nehru surname? asks Modi in his Rajya Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked Opposition parties especially Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi accused Congress of never trying to find solutions to the permanent problems and resorting to tokenism only.

'Why do Gandhi's fear Nehru surname?' asks Modi in his speech. Citing newspaper report, PM Modi says there are more than 600 schemes in name of Gandhi-Nehru family.

I fail to comprehend why his (Jawahar Lal Nehru) descendants fear using his last name. If he was such a renowned person, then what’s the shame?” asked PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Union Budget.

Jawahar Lal Nehru is the great-grandfather of the Congress MP and former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi. Indira Gandhi dismissed state governments 50 times: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.