'Why do you fear probe?' Kerala HC asks president of advocate association

Kochi, Feb 6 The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) President Saiby Jose Kidangoor, presently under cloud after allegations surfaced that he fleeced large sums of money from his clients under the pretext of using it to bribe judges, on Monday suffered a huge jolt when the court asked "why does he fear a probe".

The court said that "let the truth in the allegations come out and there need not be any fear to it".

The court also rejected Kidangoor's plea that he should not be arrested when the present probe is underway.

Incidentally, it was after a preliminary probe done by the local police that the decision was taken to register the FIR against Kidangoor.

The KHCAA president has been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Besides the above charges, a charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with the offence of public servants taking illegal money has also been taken.

Trouble mounted for the KHCAA president when a social media post was put up by a lawyer alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients to be "given to judges so as to get a favourable verdict".

Based on these allegations, the vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and have found some evidence.

Following this a report was sent to the Kerala Police and it was after their preliminary probe, the FIR was registered.

Earlier this week, the Bar Council of Kerala also started taking steps against Kidangoor after a special urgent meeting was held and it was decided to serve a show cause notice to him.

