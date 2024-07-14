Why do you hold a ‘grudge’ against OBC community: Chhagan Bhujbal to Sharad Pawar

Basmati, July 14 Veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday asked his former boss and NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar why he holds a “grudge” against the OBC community and failed to find any solution to the reservation issue.

“Sharad Pawar is working with an intention to set Maharashtra on fire by giving some advice to the opposition parties instead of finding a way out on the politically sensitive reservation issue amid ongoing protests by Maratha and OBC communities. Why is Sharad Pawar holding a grudge against the OBC community,” said Bhujbal who heads the Samata Parishad, an organisation working to safeguard the interests of OBCs.

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called for an all-party meeting to address the reservation issue raised by Maratha and OBC communities which was boycotted by the opposition including NCP SP.

“The opposition boycotted the all-party meeting following a call by Baramati (Sharad Pawar) a few minutes before the meeting. I had appealed to Sharad Pawar and to his party’s legislator Jitendra Awhad to attend the meeting. However, the opposition chose not to attend the meeting,” said Bhujbal while addressing his party’s Jansanman Rally in the presence of NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The veteran OBC leader also thanked Sharad Pawar for implementing the OBC reservation given by Late Prime Minister V.P. Singh.

“Now, when any issues arise related to reservation, Sharad Pawar as a senior leader is expected to come to that meeting and express his views. But someone called from Baramati and the opposition boycotted the meeting,” he claimed.

Interestingly, Bhujbal has been at the forefront of taking on the pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and is opposing his demands for implementation of the draft ‘sage-soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) notification.

“Malis, Marathas, and Dhangars have voted for both Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule in the general elections. 'But why you (Sharad Pawar) don’t tell everyone what your stand is on the Maratha-OBC reservations?” Bhujbal said.

He also appealed to the leaders of other parties to come together on social issues and address them through discussion.

Bhujbal’s outburst against Sharad Pawar came after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members from MahaYuti led a scathing attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi for indulging in “doublespeak” and “playing politics” on the reservation issue with an objective of gaining political mileage in the run-up to the Assembly election.

The Chief Minister said that the government has already provided 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community and it would do no injustice to other social groups including the OBC community.

The Chief Minister including both the Deputy Chief Ministers have said that the OBC interests would not be harmed at the cost of Maratha reservations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor