Why does PM talk only of Ram Temple and not of inflation, jobs or farmers, asks Congress

Thane (Maharashtra), Jan 24 The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of only harping on the Ram temple consecration and Ayodhya all over the country, but not uttering a word on burning issues like inflation, unemployment or farmers’ plight.

AICC incharge of Maharashtra Congress, Ramesh Chennithala said that the Prime Minister has visited Maharashtra thrice in the last few weeks, “but gave nothing to the state”.

“The PM has gone to all states at least three times yet he has not spoken a word on the basic issues confronting the people of the country. The farmers and labourers are suffering, the youth want jobs, people want inflation to be curbed, but the PM keeps discussing one topic only – the Ram Mandir,” said Chennithala.

He said, “Crores of people in the country worship Lord Ram. Even we are his devotees and never opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir, but the Congress’ main objection was to (BJP) playing politics in the name of Ayodhya and the Ram Temple.”

Chennithala pointed out how, during the ‘Prana Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, the entire focus was on Modi rather than on Lord Ram or the Shankaracharyas there.

He also slammed the BJP and the PM for converting the ‘Prana Pratishtha’ into a political event, but failing miserably in their attempts to break the secular fabric of the country.

The AICC leader’s comments came after a Congress district-wise review meeting of the Konkan Division ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for creating hurdles in the way of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Chennithala said that last year, Rahul Gandhi had travelled nearly 4,000-kms in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “but not a single state created any obstacles.”

“The people of Assam and other states are participating enthusiastically in the BJNY… they greet and cheer him, but the Assam CM is bent on disrupting (the yatra) at every stage,” said Chennithala.

To a question, he said that the national Opposition alliance INDIA bloc was formed for the benefit and progress of the country vis-à-vis the BJP’s policies of divide-and-rule.

Top state party leaders including Congress President Nana Patole, Working President M Arif Naseem Khan, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan and others were present at the meeting in Bhiwandi town.

