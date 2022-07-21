Why gaps are left between railway lines; check out reason

Indian Railways is the fourth largest railway network in the world and the second largest in Asia. Thousands of trains run on it every day. If you have ever looked at a railway track, you will notice a gap between the two tracks. Seeing this gap between the two tracks, one might think that this will lead to an accident at some point. However, there is a big reason behind leaving a gap between the two railway tracks.

In fact, many major accidents are avoided due to this gap. So let's know about this in detail. There is a scientific reason for leaving such a gap in the tracks. If you are a science student, you know that any metal expands after heating and contracts after cooling. Train tracks are made of metal. Due to this, when the load of the track falls on these tracks during summer days, it expands. This is why there is a small gap between the tracks.

Gap is maintained to avoid accidents - If a gap is not maintained between the two belts, the belts will expand and the pressure on them will increase. Due to this, it can break and cause a major train accident. If you think that the gap left in the tracks can lead to an accident, then this is wrong. In fact, this gap is left to avoid accidents. Although this gap in the track is now being reduced, it will never be fully bridged.