Why India celebrates National Unity Day on October 31

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—the first home minister of Independent India—is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014 to pay tribute to the great man.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a significant role during the struggle for independence. His efforts in the integration of the princely states were commendable, and therefore earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India is recognized annually on 31 October to appreciate the valiant efforts of Patel in keeping the independent India United, and honor his legacy.

While Declaring October 31 as National Unity Day, the Central government said in an official statement that this occasion “will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country."As the country remains grateful for Patel's crucial efforts leading to the integration of India, the day is celebrated as a homage to the great man

On National Unity Day, a pledge is read out in government offices. I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity, and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country.” By official order, all government offices, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other public institutions are required to arrange the pledge-taking ceremony on October 31 to observe the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.