Why India Destroyed Nine Camps from Muridke to Sialkot In Operation Sindoor?

In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, an unprecedented tri-service military operation that targeted nine terror locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In under twenty-five minutes, India launched twenty-four missiles, attacking nine terror targets and killing seventy terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Jointly, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted the strikes on May 7 from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM under the covert name Operation Sindoor. Using sophisticated precision munitions in a coordinated operation, the Indian Armed Forces effectively hit nine terror targets, five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, according to sources who spoke to ANI. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force mobilised soldiers and assets to conduct the operation together. According to sources who spoke to ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept a close eye on Operation Sindoor all night long.

Sources further disclosed that all nine targets were successfully struck. These sites were chosen by the Indian military to target senior leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who support terrorism in India.

1. Muridke, Pakistan's Markaz Taiba

It is situated at the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training facility in Nangal Sahdan. More than 1,000 operators are trained there each year since it was established in 2000. Osama bin Laden also contributed money to the construction of advanced training facilities. Ajmal Kasab and other 26/11 Mumbai attackers were greatly aided by it. Conspirators Tahawwur Rana and David Headley also made frequent visits to this location.

VERIFIED:



LeT Terrorist Camp in Muridke was destroyed in missile attack by Indian Forces.



This terrorist camp was just opposite side of Tayyaba Mosque. Mosque was not destroyed.#OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/DcAtBr9xrZ — Facts (@BefittingFacts) May 7, 2025

2. Markaz Subhan Allah, Pakistan's Bahawalpur

Established in 2015, the 15-acre property served as Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) headquarters. It is directly connected to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack and serves as a training and radicalisation centre. Maulana Masood Azhar, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, and Maulana Ammar were among the JeM leaders who called it home. It is renowned for arming and training cadres.

India has successfully destroyed Markaz Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror headquarters and training facility in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. A key base for Terror Ops

pic.twitter.com/IDUAr7SsQZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 7, 2025

3. Barnala, Markaz Ahle Hadith (PoJK)

This LeT facility was established to transfer weapons into the Poonch-Rajouri-Reasi area and to infiltrate militants. The location, which is run by important LeT commanders like Anas Jarar, Qasim Khanda, and Qasim Gujjar, may house 100–150 militants.

4. Raheel Shahid Maskar, Kotli (PoJK)

150–200 terrorists are trained at a time in this facility, which is one of Hizbul Mujahideen's oldest and busiest camps. Along with basic physical and weapons training, it also includes advanced sniper, Border Action Team (BAT), and survival training.

5. Kotli, Markaz Abbas (PoJK)

Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, also known as Qari Zarrar, is in charge of this facility and is connected to Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar. It serves as a base for organising infiltration and carrying out terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, housing between 100 and 125 cadres.

Strikes by India

1 Markaz Subhan Allah

2 Markaz Taiba, Muridke

3 Sarjal/Tehra Kalan

4 Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot

5 Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber

6 Markaz Abbas, Kotli

7 Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District

8 Shawai Nallah Cam, Muzaffarabad

9 Markaz Syedna Bilal pic.twitter.com/58abS4dDFp — Jyoti Prakash Das (@JyotiKanakNews) May 7, 2025

6. Syedna Bilal, Markaz, Muzaffarabad (PoJK)

This JeM camp serves as a transit base for infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir and is situated across from the Red Fort in Muzaffarabad. Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri is its leader, and it occasionally has between 50 and 100 cadres.

7. Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nallah Camp (PoJK)

This LeT camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is connected to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and offers Daura-e-Aam training, which includes handling weapons and religious indoctrination. Here, Pakistani Army and ISI members also train firearms. The location serves as a base of operations for infiltrations into North Kashmir and houses 200–250 cadres.

8. Sarjal/Tehra Kalan Launching Facility, Narowal, Pakistan

A Primary Health Centre (PHC) is in the Samba area, only 6 km from the international border. In addition to being utilised for drone launches and cross-border tunnel construction, it also trains terrorists to enter Jammu & Kashmir.

9. Pakistan's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot

Based out of a government school, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) runs this centre, which specialises in infiltration and armament training for cadres coming into the Jammu area. There are 20 to 25 active terrorists at any given moment under HM commander Mohd. Irfan Khan, also known as Irfan Tanda.