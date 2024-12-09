Why is Congress silent on allegations of Soros-backed funding? Anurag Thakur questions Oppn’s agenda

New Delhi, Dec 9 Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has mounted an attack on the Congress and other opposition parties under the INDIA Bloc, accusing them of having connections with foreign entities allegedly working to destabilise the country. Thakur particularly raised questions about the Congress’ silence on allegations of foreign funding linked to billionaire investor George Soros.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said, “Why is the Congress silent on allegations of connections with foreign funding? What is the relationship between these political parties and George Soros? Some forces are attempting to undermine India’s democracy, and it is imperative to ask why these parties have links to Soros.”

The minister alleged that the Congress and its allies have failed to represent the voice of the 140 crore citizens of India in Parliament. “Whose agenda are they working for? Their actions have exposed them before the nation, and the Congress will have to face the consequences,” he told IANS.

Thakur also criticised the opposition for their protest in Parliament, which included a mock interview of Congress MPs wearing Modi masks. “The Congress has stooped to such low levels. This is a clear indication of their frustration and why their numbers are dwindling with each passing day,” he added.

The minister’s comments come amidst escalating political tensions between the ruling BJP and the INDIA Bloc over the alleged connection with George Soros-funded organisations.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP targeted Congress, particularly Sonia Gandhi, over her alleged association with an organisation funded by George Soros, which has reportedly backed anti-India narratives, including the independence of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised serious concerns about what he called "well-planned anti-India campaigns" surfacing during key political events.

"The Opposition's habit of disrupting the smooth and natural functioning of the House continues as usual. However, alongside this, some very serious, concerning, and significant issues related to the nation's security and stability are emerging in national and international media," he said.

Trivedi cited examples, stating that on February 3, 2021, a report on Indian farmers was published during the Budget Session of January 2021; on July 18, 2021, the Pegasus report emerged during the Monsoon Session of Parliament; on January 24, 2023, the Hindenburg report was released just ahead of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 31; on January 17, 2023, the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was launched on July 19, 2023 and a video of the Manipur violence surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session.

