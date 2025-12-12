'Why is Mamata Banerjee getting agitated?' BJP MP targets Bengal CM over 'illlegal voters’ row

New Delhi, Dec 12 Reacting sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Friday reiterated the party’s allegation that illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim voters have been added to voter lists in several border districts.

Calling the Chief Minister’s objections politically motivated, Sarkar said, “The Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim voters, under the influence of local pressure, had their names added improperly. Removing them is entirely justified, but the process must be accurate and fair. So why is Mamata Banerjee getting so agitated? She is opposing the removal of these illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters.”

The BJP has repeatedly accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of facilitating illegal immigration and using it to build a vote bank -- charges that Mamata Banerjee has consistently rejected, calling them baseless and an attack on Bengal’s inclusive ethos.

Banerjee recently criticised the BJP’s claims as an attempt to polarise the state ahead of upcoming elections, asserting that no genuine Indian voter would be removed from the rolls under her watch. Sarkar, however, insisted that the Chief Minister’s reaction only raises further questions, saying the BJP will push for a fair verification of voter lists, particularly in sensitive border regions.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s comments on border surveillance and detention camps, Sarkar backed his party colleague completely. “Exactly right. The border areas near Bangladesh, especially now, are under closer scrutiny. Therefore, there is no need for detention camps. What Suvendu Da said was absolutely correct. He made a valid point,” he stated, adding that increased vigilance was essential to ensure the sanctity of electoral rolls.

Sarkar also expressed grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, after a brief illness. Patil, 90, is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana -- who is a BJP leader -- and two granddaughters. Remembering him as a dignified statesman, Sarkar said, “A prominent leader of the Congress, who was greatly respected in the country, has passed away. His contribution to the nation was immense. His passing is a great loss, and I express my condolences.”

Shivraj Patil served as India’s Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha between 1991 and 1996. He also served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

