Why Lalu skipped nomination of Grand Alliance candidates: JD-U MLC to Tejashwi

Patna, Nov 2 JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Saturday raised questions about RJD chief Lalu Prasad skipping the nomination filing of the Grand Alliance candidates in Bihar and Jharkhand.

"Despite being a star campaigner for the RJD, Lalu Prasad skipped the nomination filing process of the party candidates in Bihar bypolls and the Jharkhand Assembly election," Kumar said.

He challenged the RJD leader and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi to clarify why Lalu was not seen in these crucial political activities, even though he remains active in Patna.

Kumar said though Lalu was still politically relevant, he seemed to be "politically captive" under Tejashwi's "influence".

Kumar also asked Tejashwi whether he believes his father's "political relevance has ended".

Lalu, who is over 75 and underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022, has understandably reduced his public appearances and active campaigning.

Lalu continues to influence RJD's policy decisions and offers strategic guidance, party sources said.

However, RJD opponents claim that Tejashwi has placed Lalu under "house arrest" by restricting his public appearances.

Critics suggest that Tejashwi is "sidelining" his father or "politically restraining" him. However, supporters of Tejashwi argue that his actions are motivated by concern for his father's well-being, given the significant health risks associated with high-stress public appearances and travel for someone who recently underwent major surgery.

Recently, Tejashwi initiated a legal action against Kumar by filing a defamation suit, seeking Rs 10.12 crore damages.

Responding to Tejashwi's notice, Kumar said he has "documental evidence" to support his claims.

He expressed his willingness to take the matter to the International Court of Justice if necessary.

Neeraj Kumar questioned the figure of Rs 11,812.50, which Tejashwi had declared as his monthly salary in his poll affidavit, pointing out that the basic salary for MLAs and MLCs in Bihar exceeds Rs 40,000.

