‘Why late reaction on Kolkata murder-rape case’, BJP questions INDIA bloc

Patna, Aug 16 The BJP on Friday questioned the INDIA bloc over the West Bengal female doctor’s murder-rape case, saying that they either have given late reactions or kept mum over the incident.

BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok took a dig at several prominent opposition figures, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referring to her as “Krurta Benerjee” instead of Mamata Banerjee.

He also criticised Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of "inaction" and "silence" in the wake of the crime.

“Rahul Gandhi only spoke out on this incident after four days, Priyanka Gandhi remained silent while Akhilesh Yadav’s mouth was paralyzed,” Alok said.

He labelled the INDIA bloc as the “Ghamandiya block”, implying that their “arrogance” is preventing them from addressing a serious issue.

Alok also highlighted that significant action in the case only began after it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also mentioned that on August 14, a mob of 5,000 people attacked a medical college, further exposing the law and order situation in West Bengal.

“The West Bengal state government prioritises the protection of only one religious group, and that is Rohingya Muslims. I demand that Mamata Banerjee resign in the wake of the incident. The Union government will protect doctors nationwide and a new law should be implemented to ensure their safety,” Alok said.

Alok also criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and Tejashwi Yadav for remaining silent over the incident. He argued that Yadav and his party have no credibility to speak on law and order issues in Bihar, claiming that Tejashwi Yadav was raised in an environment characterised by crime, kidnapping, and murders.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor