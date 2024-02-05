'Why not taking constructive steps in fishermen issue', Madras HC asks TN govt

Chennai, Feb 5 The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government as to why it is not taking constructive steps on the issue of fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Responding to a PIL filed by Fishermen Care, an NGO, pleading for the safe return of Tamil fishermen who are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, S.V. Gangapurwala, wondered why the state government is not taking up the fishermen's issue.

The NGO requested the court to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil fishermen in the waters between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

The counsel for the NGO requested the court to consider formation of a joint committee of state and Central government officials to discuss the issues faced by the traditional fishermen in the sea where they are attacked by Sri Lankan Navy as also by pirates.

The counsel for Tamil Nadu government informed the court that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

The bench posted the matter for next hearing on March 11.

