'Why weren't these houses demolished earlier?' Alvi backs Trinamool leader's remarks on post J&K attack crackdown

New Delhi, April 29 The recent counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, have ignited a political backlash over what they perceived as late demolition of homes allegedly linked to terrorists. Congress leader Rashid Alvi, on Tuesday, supported the stance of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh, questioning why these houses were not demolished earlier.

Rashid Alvi, backing Ghosh's remarks, questioned the intent behind the demolitions. “If terrorists were living there, why didn’t the government act before the attack? Is this just a move to send a message to the public that you’re taking action?” he said.

“Of the six suspects, not one has been arrested yet, so how can you say those demolished homes sheltered terrorists?”

Security forces reportedly demolished at least nine homes of individuals allegedly linked to terror networks in the Kashmir Valley.

While the move was intended as a strong retaliatory message following the attack by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy, some Opposition leaders see it as late action that should have been taken earlier.

“Why were these houses not demolished earlier if the government knew they belonged to terrorists?” asked Sagarika Ghosh, calling the operation “bomb justice” in the wake of what she described as “bulldozer justice” in Uttar Pradesh already criticised by the Supreme Court.

She added on X, “We need a decisive fight against terrorism, not a spectacle.”

Alvi also supported the Congress' demand for a special parliamentary session to question the government.

“When the entire country is in mourning, there must be a discussion in Parliament. Why were there no security arrangements? Why was there no Army, no police, no doctors for over an hour while people were dying?” he asked.

He further criticised the government’s Intelligence failure: “It seems the terrorists had better Intelligence than the state. They knew no one would be present there, how is that possible?”

On the issue of rising communal narratives, Alvi defended the Kashmiri Muslim community: “Every Muslim in Kashmir came forward to help tourists. Families gave them shelter, hotels waived rent, and people fed them for free. Meanwhile, airlines controlled by the Indian government hiked fares threefold.”

Responding to Congress leader Salman Soz’s controversial suggestion to consider Pakistan’s denial of involvement, Alvi clarified: “Pakistan’s words cannot be trusted. But the fact that we haven’t yet caught those six terrorists is proof enough of their hand. Until we capture them and present evidence to the world, we cannot convince anyone.”

