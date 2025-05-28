'Widely admired for his efforts to serve society', PM Modi pays tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

Hyderabad, May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister recalled the efforts of N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) to serve the society, and also for his contributions to the film industry.

“I pay homage to NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his efforts to serve society and empower the poor and downtrodden. His cinematic works also continue to enthral audiences. We are all deeply inspired by him. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, led by my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu is working to fulfil NTR’s vision,” the Prime Minister posted on ‘X’.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also took to X to pay tributes to NTR on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

CM Naidu termed NTR a legendary figure, a globally renowned actor, the revered deity of the Telugu people, a great soul who showcased the pride of the Telugu community to the world, and a social reformer who paved a new path for welfare.

“The valiant hero Anna NTR considered fulfilling the three basic needs of the poor—food, shelter, and clothing—as his life’s mission. He was a visionary who gave a new meaning to democracy with the slogan, ‘Society is the temple, and the people are the gods.’ Whether it was granting property rights to women, bringing governance closer to the people through the mandal system, standing as a pillar of support for the poor by constructing permanent houses, or providing rice at two rupees per kilo to alleviate the hunger of the poor—whatever he did, his unwavering resolve was to see Telugu people stand tall with pride,” posted the TDP president.

“He was not one to earn a place in history; he was an unforgettable figure who created history. If Telugu Desam shines brightly today, it is solely due to his blessings. We continue to toil day and night to fulfill that great soul’s resolve, moving forward towards achieving an equitable society. Once again, I offer my profound tributes to Anna Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who accomplished countless unparalleled deeds,” added Naidu.

