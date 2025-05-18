Widely respected for his statesmanlike approach: PM Modi greets Deve Gowda on his birthday

New Delhi, May 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Deve Gowda on his birthday.

Deve Gowda, who served as the prime minister between June 1996 and April 1997, turned 92 on Sunday.

PM Modi said Gowda is widely respected for his statesmanlike approach and passion towards public service.

In his post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanlike approach and passion towards public service. His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Gowda was born on this day in 1933 in Haradanahalli, a village in Holenarasipura Taluk in Karnataka’s Mysore in a farmer family. He is the Janata Dal (S) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.

Deve Gowda served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was also the 14th Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996.

Gowda's son and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said that his father was his strength and inspiration. "Birthday wishes to my revered father, H. D. Deve Gowda, a son of the soil, former Prime Minister, and the National President of the Janata Dal (S). My father is my strength, my courage, and my inspiration. His path of struggle, achievements, and unwavering commitment to public service has deeply influenced me. Being born as the son of this great leader who has dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation is the greatest blessing of my lifetime."

"I pray to the Almighty to bless my father with health and longevity. May he guide us for many more years and continue to inspire us in the service of the people," he further said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while extending his birthday greetings to the former Prime Minister, lauded his invaluable contributions to the nation's development. “His commitment to India’s progress and prosperity is noteworthy. His invaluable contributions to our nation's development is remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life,” said the defence minister on his X post.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished good health and prosperity. “Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @H_D_DevegowdaJi.May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity.”

Senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra, also wished Gowda on his birthday.

Vijayendra stated, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the respected former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda Ji. His long-standing political experience and struggles have left a significant mark on the history of the state and the country. His active involvement in politics, undeterred by age, has become a source of inspiration for future politicians.

The state BJP chief said that his genuine concern for rural people and his contributions are symbols of enriched vitality for the children of the soil. "I pray that the Almighty blesses him with good health and a long life, so that he may continue to offer his invaluable guidance for the progress of the state and the nation."

