Widespread rain expected in J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 14 MeT office, on Sunday, forecast widespread rain in J&K in the next 24 hours. This could lead to disruption of traffic.

A statement from the MeT department said that widespread rain is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours which could lead to disruption of traffic at some places.

Srinagar had 10 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 2.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 5.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh had 7.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil 6 degrees Celsius and Drass 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 21.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 17.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 10.7 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 10.4 degrees Celsius and Banihal 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor