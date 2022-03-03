Widespread rain & snow likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 3 Cloudy weather with light rain and snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

An official of the MeT department said, "Moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours."

Srinagar had 4.6, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 11.7, Leh minus 4.6 and Kargil minus 9.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 14.0, Katra 12.4, Batote 4.9, Banihal and Bhaderwah both had 4.6 as the minimum.

