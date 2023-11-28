Widespread rain, snow likely in J&K on Nov 29-30

Srinagar, Nov 28 Light to moderate rain or snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir with the MET office forecasting inclement weather on November 29-30.

"Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/snow at fairly widespread places is likely to occur in J&K from November 29 to 30th", a MET statement said.

Cold winter chill has already started lashing the Valley as the maximum day temperature settles below 15 degrees.

Maximum temperature was 12 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Monday, while the minimum was 3.9 degrees this morning.

In Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the minimum temperature was at minus 0.2 and 1.2 respectively.

Jammu recorded 11.1 degrees, Banihal 8.6, Batote 7.9, Katra 11 and Bhaderwah 5.6.

In Ladakh region, Leh registered minus 1.1 degrees and Kargil at 0.9 as the minimum temperature, an official of the MET department said.

While the Sun rose at 7.16 a.m. in Srinagar, in Jammu it appeared at 7.12 a.m., the official said

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor