Wife held for shooting Railway police officer in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 3 The Gurugram police arrested a woman on Friday for allegedly killing her husband over a suspected property dispute at their residence in Sector 10-A on Thursday.

The victim was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased has been identified as Rajbir (49), who was posted at the GRP station in Rewari. He was living with his wife Sarita and son Yash.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 5 a.m. when Rajbir and Sarita got involved a heated argument. The victim was reportedly in a drunken state and was carrying an illegal weapon. Rajbir fired a shot at Sarita, leaving her injured.

The weapon then fell on the bed, which she snatched and fired three shots at Rajbir, leaving him critically injured. Yash rushed them to the hospital, where Rajbir was declared dead.

"The role of their son is being probed and an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against the woman and her son at the Sector 10-A police station. Yash is yet to be arrested," said a senior police officer.

"A country-made pistol used in the incident has been recovered from the spot, he said.

In his complaint, Rajbir’s elder brother Satbir Singh named the deceased's wife and son as accused.

“My brother’s son used to put pressure on him to transfer his village land in his name. Rajbir had disowned Yash by dispossessing him of all property. This murder is part of a conspiracy," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor