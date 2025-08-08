Wife Marries Sister’s Son, Sends Wedding Pic to Husband as Goodbye

In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Banka district, a woman named Poonam Kumari left her husband and two children to marry her distant nephew in a temple ceremony. The incident took place in Amrapur village, where Poonam had been living with her husband Shivam Kumar since their marriage in 2014. The couple shared a seemingly stable life for a few years and had two children together. However, over time, their relationship began to deteriorate due to increasing distance and lack of communication. Shivam, busy with work, grew apart from Poonam, which eventually led to a dramatic turn of events.

During this period, a man named Ankit Kumar, who was a distant nephew of Poonam, started visiting their home more frequently. Being a relative, Shivam didn’t suspect anything unusual about Ankit’s regular presence. However, without his knowledge, a close relationship developed between Poonam and Ankit. Their bond eventually turned romantic. As the visits continued, their intimacy deepened, and soon, the two planned to marry. One day, Poonam suddenly disappeared from her home, leaving Shivam and their children in complete shock. Shivam tried to find her by contacting relatives and neighbors, but received no leads.

Later that evening, around 8 PM, Shivam received a message that would leave him stunned. Poonam had sent a photo of her marriage with Ankit, taken in a temple. Along with the photo, she sent a message stating that she had officially married Ankit. The unexpected revelation not only shocked Shivam but also left the entire village speechless. Feeling betrayed and confused, Shivam immediately reported the matter to the police. The case has sparked debate and disbelief in the local community, highlighting the emotional fallout and complex social dynamics involved.