Wife of man killed under Jagan’s vehicle suspects foul play

Amaravati, July 2 Wife of a man who died after being allegedly run over by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle during a rally last month suspects foul play.

Lourdu Mary, wife of the deceased Cheeli Singaiah, met Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and later alleged that State Minister Nara Lokesh’s men threatened to sign few papers.

Talking to media persons, she expressed suspicions about the circumstances of her husband’s death. during the YSR Congress Party president’s rally in Guntur district on June 18.

Mary said she and her husAband had gone to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to their area.

“We learnt about my husband’s accident when someone called us, and we rushed to the hospital immediately,” she said. She claimed that that Singaiah sustained only minor injuries and was able to speak coherently after the accident.

“My husband was talking normally, giving all our details. How could he die from such minor injuries?” she questioned, casting doubt on the events during his transfer to the hospital.

She alleged that something suspicious occurred in the ambulance, as Singaiah was not promptly taken to the hospital despite offers from YSRCP members to transport him in an autorickshaw.

She further revealed that a group of individuals, claiming to be sent by Minister Lokesh and identifying themselves as belonging to the same community, visited her home.

“They pressured us to sign documents, but we refused, and they threatened us,” she said.

Mary alleged that police showed videos of the accident to coerce her into signing papers.

She demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into Singaiah’s death to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.

Guntur police on June 22 registered a case against Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides in connection with the death of Singaiah.

The man died after being run over by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle. The incident had occurred on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district when the YSR Congress Party president was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district.

The police had said that Singaiah was found by roadside with grievous injuries and he was shifted to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. On a complaint by the victim’s wife, police registered a case under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and took up investigation.

The case was registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP Y. V. Subba Reddy and former minister Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini.

Police last week seized Jagan’s bullet proof vehicle in connection with the case.

