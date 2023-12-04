Wild elephants trample two farmers to death in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 Wild elephants trampled to death two farmers at Jaritapu village in Tangi block of Khordha district here late on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Krushna Chandra Pradhan of Pariorada village and Laxmidhar Behera of Bariko village in Khordha district.

Three wild elephants have been seen wandering near Bariko village in Tangi Forest range for the last few days. The farmers of nearby villages gathered in the paddy fields to protect the crops from the jumbos. The deceased persons who also went there to drive away the elephants and protect their paddy crop did not return till late night. The villagers found their bodies in the rice field on Monday morning.

Sources stated that the wild elephants trampled Krushna and Laxmidhar while the duo was sitting in a field to protect the crops.

Informed, the police and forest officials reached the spot.

“Our staff were present near the spot and they also stopped the villagers from going near the elephants and the paddy fields. However, they went to their fields without paying heed to the advice of the forest officials,” said Divisional Forest Officer Poornima P.

