Wildlife camera theft hinders road safety efforts in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Sep 8 In Gandhinagar, thieves have stolen wildlife camera panels that played a crucial role in informing commuters about the movement of stray animals on roads.

The complaint, registered at the Infocity Police Station, states that the culprits not only vandalised the camera panels but also made off with two motherboards and other equipment, valued at Rs 24,400.

The state capital had initiated a pilot project in collaboration with the World Bank to enhance traffic management and road safety.

The project, which cost approximately Rs 14 crore, featured various CCTV cameras, including the Push Button Flashing Cross Walk System, Wildlife Detection, Incident Detection, and Speed Detection cameras, aimed at reducing accidents and providing safer pedestrian crossings.

One particular feature of the project was the "hairpin band sensor system" equipped with a high-definition camera, radar, and additional wildlife detection, incident detection, and speed detection cameras.

This system alerted drivers to the presence of animals on the highway, enhancing road safety. However, thieves targeted this high-end camera, breaking its panel doors and stealing valuable equipment.

Field engineer Brijesh Patel discovered the theft on September 4 when he found the panel door of the wildlife camera near the Raisan petrol pump had been forcibly opened. The stolen motherboards and SMPS units led to the cameras ceasing to function.

