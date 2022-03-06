Wildlife crimes on the rise, fund allocation on decline

New Delhi, March 6 Even when poaching and other threats to wildlife remain rampant, the Centre has eaten into the funds released under three of its flagship schemes for wildlife conservation, an analysis from the State of India's Environment 2022 has said.

On the one hand, as many as 2,639 leopards and 579 tigers were killed in last 15 years; on the other, the funding for three of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor