'Will abide by SC order': K’taka Cong MLA reacts to bail cancellation in murder case

Bengaluru, June 7 As the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in connection with 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, Karnataka Congress MLA and Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSB), Vinay Kulkarni on Saturday said that he will abide by the apex court's order to surrender.

The top court cancelled MLA Kulkarni's bail on Friday citing witness tampering.

Interacting with the media on the matter, Kulkarni stated: "I have met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and conveyed information about yesterday's development. We can't speak about the court's order. We have to bow down our heads, and I will abide by the order."

When asked if this means more trouble for him, he said: "There is a role of many people... I can't say that is the problem. The court will proceed with evidence, and it will give its verdict as per the evidence."

Answering a question about his future legal action, he stated: "Let me see, there is a time of 10 to 15 days. There is God. Everyone knows... people want me to make me sit in the prison."

When asked about the role of prominent personalities in the northern Karnataka region, he stated: "There are many of them."

The Supreme Court had cancelled MLA Kulkarni's bail following a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged that he was trying to influence witnesses and luring them with money. The court has asked him to surrender within a week.

Sources submitted that the state unit of Congress party is concerned about the development.

In this context, MLA Kulkarni was called by Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar to his residence, and both leaders discussed the matter. They have also provided information in this regard to a prominent Supreme Court advocate and senior Congress leader.

Zilla Panchayat Member Yogesh Gowda was killed at his gym on June 15, 2016. Vinay Kulkarni was a cabinet minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state at the time. It was alleged that Yogesh Gowda was hacked to death to curb his political rise and the BJP's influence in the region.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced during his election campaign that he would send Vinay Kulkarni to jail in the case. After assuming power, he handed over the case to the CBI. Kulkarni was arrested by CBI sleuths on November 5, 2020.

After being in prison for nine months, Kulkarni was released on August 13, 2021. The Supreme Court had imposed a condition that he should not enter Dharwad district. However, without entering his constituency, Kulkarni won from the Dharwad seat in the 2023 assembly elections by a good margin. His wife and daughter had campaigned for him.

The Supreme Court had ordered the expedition of the investigation in the case and also the completion of witness examination. The CBI, closely monitoring the witnesses, allegedly found that they were being lured with money and approached the court with evidence in this regard.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor